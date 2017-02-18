I own a 2007 Lexus ES 350 with 200,000 kilometres on it. I am considering purchasing a 2011 Infiniti M37X AWD with about 100,000 kilometres on it. I’m 77 years old and have enjoyed the Lexus’s quiet and smooth ride, so I am concerned that the Infiniti may be a bad choice due to a sports suspension. However, it has all the safety features that are being touted on the new models. Could you please give me your thoughts on this car? Frank

They don’t make ‘em like they used to.

Mostly that’s a good thing – but as luxury sedans get increasingly sporty, it can make for a harsher ride than the floating luxury sedans of old.

If you don’t want to keep your ES 350, or get a newer one, you have other options.

“Among other sedans in the ES 350’s price range, we count the Buick LaCrosse and Hyundai Genesis as the closest competition – both offer similar features and levels of comfort but are a bit more responsive in terms of driving dynamics,” review site Edmunds said. “You could also check out the Acura TL and Volvo S60, which are sportier still.”

Or, there’s the pricier Mercedes E350. Its ride quality is closest to the ES350, although it handles with more confidence, reviewers say.

The Infiniti M37X. Nissan

2011 Infiniti M37X

Fourth generation: 2011-present (renamed Q70 in 2014)

Average price for base: $21,521 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: Seven-speed automatic with manual shift mode/all-wheel drive

Engine: 3.7-litre V-6

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 12.9 city, 9.0 highway; premium gas

If you like tech, the new-for-2011 M37X was a sweet ride – but not a soft one.

“The number of comfort, safety, performance and entertainment features that inhabit the standard and optional equipment lists would make War and Peace look abridged,” Edmunds said. “Still, the 2011 Infiniti M37 has a few detractors, the most notable being its firm ride quality that might be a bit much for some luxury sedan buyers.”

Edmunds liked the sports sedan’s strong performance from the 330-horsepower engine, engaging handling, high-tech options such as a forest air purification system (which senses outside – but not inside – smells and replaces them with forest-y freshness) and classy interior.

Plus, it’s cheaper than European competitors such as the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6. But Asian competitors such as the Acura RL, 2011, Hyundai Genesis and Lexus GS 350 offer more value for price, it said.

The sports package had sports-tuned suspension and 20-inch wheels to deliver an even harsher ride – but Infiniti didn’t offer it on AWD models until 2013. The rear-wheel drive base costs $18,530, on average.

Consumer Reports doesn’t list reliability data for the 2011 M37. But, in J.D. Power’s 2014 survey of the reliability of 2011 cars, it got an average rating – better than the Audi A6, A7 and Hyundai Genesis. There were no recalls.

The Mercedes-Benz E350 4Matic. Mercedes-Benz

2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 4Matic

Fourth generation: 2010-16 (facelift in 2014)

Average price for base: $28,262 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: Seven-speed automatic with manual shift mode/all-wheel drive

Engine: 3.5-litre V-6

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 14.3 city, 9.8 highway; premium gas

It’s easy to Benz over backward for the E350, reviewers said.

“Solid and seemingly over-engineered, the stately E-Class sedan boasts unflappable composure, and its taut chassis and communicative steering translate into impressive handling,” Edmunds said. “The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class strikes a brilliant balance between ride quality and handling ability – within its segment, the E is by far the most adaptable, rewarding and confident car for the widest variety of surfaces and situations.”

Edmunds liked the superb ride and handling balance, the 268-horsepower engine, the “extensive array of luxury- and safety-related features” and spacious interior. It didn’t like the “occasionally fussy” interface and the controversial styling.

Safety features included Mercedes’s Attention Assist system, which monitors driving habits and warns you if you’re fatigued or drowsy.

“The E350 4Matic is clearly an electronic marvel, and in this day and age, that’s just what it should be,” Globe Drive said. “But it should be reassuring to those not fully onside with electronic systems … that Mercedes-Benz still builds cars people will simply enjoy driving.”