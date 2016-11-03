I’m newly single, and I’d like a little SUV. I always liked the Volkswagen Tiguan, but my ex always said it wasn’t a real SUV. I want all-wheel drive but a new Tiguan starts at more than $30,000. I don’t want to pay more than $25,000 – and ideally, I’d like to pay a lot less. I like the Ford Escape, too. How do they compare? – Natalie, Halifax

There’s a reason why compact crossovers are big sellers.

“These right-sized crossovers promise an affordable combination of commanding ride height, spend-thrift fuel economy, interior versatility, all-weather capabilities, and parking-lot-friendly footprint,” Consumer Reports said.

If you don’t need to haul lumber up the sides of mountains or take seven kids to lacrosse practice, but you like sitting a little higher above that Corolla beside you, then a crossover makes sense.

The Subaru Forester, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Crosstrek XV, Toyota RAV4 and the Tiguan all made Consumer Reports 2015 list of top crossovers. The Escape didn’t.

“Based on overall road-test score alone, the Ford Escape ranks second in this class,” it said. “However, a low predicted reliability score prevents it from being recommended.”

2013 Ford Escape SE 4WD

Ford

Third generation: 2013-present

Average price: $18,986 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: six-speed automatic/ all-wheel drive

Engine: 1.6-litre turbocharged inline-four

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10.5 city, 7.9 highway, regular gas

New for 2013, the Escape marked an escape from the humdrum looks of its forbearers.

“The 2013 Ford Escape is better in every way relative to its precursor,” Edmunds said. “Its primary competitors – the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 – can’t match its engine choices, while the Kia Sportage and Subaru Forester can’t match its interior refinement.”

There are four trims: S, SE, SEL and Titanium. The base S comes with front-wheel drive and a 168 horsepower, 2.5-litre I4. SE and SEL get the 173-horsepower turbo I4. The Platinum gets a 231-horsepower 2.0-litre turbo I4.

“Once you get your head around the fact you’re sitting in a compact crossover powered by a 1.6-litre engine – a displacement once only found in econo-cars – there are no other serious issues to deal with when contemplating the worth of Ford’s latest-generation Escape,” Globe Drive said in its review. “And that engine, despite its minor-league capacity, and perhaps not batting in the majors in terms of home-run hitting power, delivers at least semi-pro level performance, aided by the automotive equivalent of steroids – an exhaust-gas-driven turbocharger.”

Consumer Reports gave the 2013 Escape its worst rating for predicted used car reliability. That increased to average and then good over the next two years.

There were 12 recalls for the 2013 Escape, including one to fix an overheating engine that could start a fire.

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion

Volkswagen

First generation: 2007-2017, refresh in 2011

Average price for base: $22,247 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: six-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 11.6 city, 9.3 highway, premium gas

The Golf-based Tiguan got its name from the German words for Tiger and Iguana – and its harshest critics say it’s an odd beast for a compact SUV.

“It’s not big or roomy enough to be a useful SUV, doesn’t handle particularly well, isn’t really designed to go off-road and, if you choose the Highline version, costs a lot of money,” Globe Drive said in 2011.

There are three trims, Trendline, Comfortline and Highline. If you don’t need all-wheel drive, the base Trendline version, with front-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual, costs around $15,000, on average.

While Edmunds says the Tiguan doesn’t have as much cargo room as the competition – it has 12 cubic feet less than the Escape – it “distinguishes itself from other small crossover SUVs with an upscale interior and sophisticated driving dynamics.”

And if you’re shopping in this category, cargo capacity and off-roading may not be what you’re looking for.

“If you don’t mind paying a little more and sacrificing some space for buttoned-down European comfort and refinement, the Tiguan is a top pick,” Edmunds said. “While it’s not exactly sporty to drive, even the base Tiguan feels more compact and agile than you expect when the road begins to wind.”

Consumer Reports gave the Tiguan its lowest rating for used car reliability in 2011 and 2013. It rose to average in 2014 and excellent for 2015.

There were two recalls in Canada, including a software fix to increase fuel pump pressure to prevent deposits from forming and potentially stalling the engine.