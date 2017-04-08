My neighbour’s selling a 2015 Mini Cooper S Roadster. My partner thinks it’s impractical and too expensive, but that’s the point, right? She thinks I should get a convertible with a back seat, like the Fiat 500 Abarth. We already have a Honda CR-V for the kids and groceries. Should I get the Mini? – Arno, Winnipeg

You don’t get a roadster to haul the kids to soccer or to take home that 55-inch flat screen from Best Buy.

Nearly every vehicle out there is more practical than a roadster and, yep, that’s exactly the point. Who needs practicality when you’re cruising with the top down?

That said, there are other convertibles with personalities and back seats, like the Volkswagen Beetle convertible or the Mini Cooper Convertible. And if you’re stuck on a spunky two-seater, consider the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Even if you don’t want practical, you’ll need reliable. Consumer Reports said to avoid the 2015 Fiat 500 and the 2015 Mini Cooper when buying used.

ALBERTO MARTINEZ

2015 Mini Cooper S Roadster

First generation: 2012-2015

Average price for base: $24,575 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/Drive: Six-speed manual, six-speed automatic/Front-wheel drive

Engine: 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 9.1 city, 6.8 highway (manual); 9.2 city, 6.8 highway (automatic), premium gas

Mini made the convertible Roadster’s interior even mini-er by taking out the back seats – and for some, that’s a selling feature.

“If you question why anyone would opt for a two-seater when the convertible has four, you’ve just disqualified yourself from Roadster club membership on the grounds of being too practical by half,” Globe Drive said. “Fantastic agility, right-now steering and a manual gear-shift smooth as liquid honey make the Mini Roadster as much fun as the more shapely roadsters of the past.” But it wasn’t enough of a draw – the Roadster and the Coupe, its non-convertible sibling, were both retired in 2015.

Review site Edmunds liked the sharp handling, fuel economy and slightly bigger trunk than the Mini Convertible. It didn’t like the choppy ride, the noise from the thin convertible top or the lousy rear visibility.

“Like other two-door Coopers, the Roadster delivers sharp handling, precise steering and available turbocharged engines that provide grin-inducing acceleration,” Edmunds said.

Consumer Reports doesn’t review the Roadster specifically, but it gave the 2015 Mini Cooper its “worst of the worst” rating for used-car reliability.

The 2015 Roadster was part of a recall for nearly 3,000 Minis and BMWs that had been parked in Halifax during ice storms and were exposed to “excessive standing water and salt.”

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth Cabriolet Handout

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth Cabriolet

First generation: 2012-present

Average price for base: $19,825 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/Drive: Five-speed manual, six-speed automatic/Front-wheel drive

Engine: 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 8.5 city, 6.9 highway (manual); 9.6 city, 7.3 highway (automatic), regular gas

The Fiat 500 Abarth is the mouse that roared.

“This peppy pipsqueak packs a powerful punch – and its entertaining exhaust note emits a delightfully splendid snort,” Globe Drive said. “It’s a blast to drive, especially mated to a five-speed stick.”

It’s tough to find a review for the Abarth, Fiat’s take on the hot hatch, that doesn’t note that exhaust note.

“The sporty Abarth version is quick and fun to drive, but the throaty exhaust note can grow wearisome over time,” Consumer Reports said. It liked the Abarth’s style, agility and braking. It didn’t like the noise, stiff ride, lack of steering feel and awkward driving position.

Edmunds said the Abarth’s turning circle is surprisingly large: “Some tight parking manoeuvres and three-point turns aren’t as easy as you’d expect.”

“Most folks will likely find it a hoot while buzzing around town or hitting their favourite back roads thanks to its lively, agile nature,” Edmunds said. “Hard-driving enthusiasts, however, will be disappointed with the somewhat top-heavy feel, which is emphasized with noticeable body roll when the Abarth is really pushed.”

Like every other 500, the Abarth has a rear seat in case you need to give your in-laws a ride from the airport – but it’s cramped.

And, the soft-top – it’s not a true convertible – makes it tough to see behind you, especially when it’s down.

Consumer Reports gave the 2015 Fiat 500 its “worst of the worst” rating for used car reliability.

There were two recalls, including a software fix to a delay in the rear backup lights.