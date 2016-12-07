I’m looking for a smaller luxury SUV and I’ve been looking at a 2012 Acura RDX. I don’t like the looks of the newer one that came out in 2013 and the MDX is too big. What’s another reliable option? (with all-wheel drive), I want to keep it under $30,000. Also, any idea what all the letters stand for in these names? – Jianxing, Calgary

Leather seats are nice and all, but sometimes the biggest creature comfort in a relatively pricey SUV is its ability to stay out of the shop.

In J.D. Power’s 2015 dependability study, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK came in first and the 2012 Acura RDX came in second among compact premium SUVs.

And, when new, Consumer Reports picked both as good bets, although it gave each average predicted used car reliability for 2012.

Alternatives? The BMW X1, Audi Q5, Lexus RX350, Infiniti EX and Volvo XC60. The Audi and BMW were in the middle of the pack on the J.D. Power list. The XC60 was at the bottom.

And the names? While RDX doesn’t stand for any specific words (Road-Driving Xylophone?), GLK stands for Geländewagen Luxus Kompaktklasse, which Google translates to “SUV luxury compact class.”

For 2017, the GLC replaced the GLK (combining the GL with the C-class).

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz

First generation: 2010-2016, refresh in 2013

Average price for base: $28,846 (Canadian Black Book)

Base engine: 3.5-litre V-6

Transmission/Drive: seven-speed automatic/ all-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 14.6 city; 11 highway; premium gas

The lowest-priced Mercedes SUV didn’t feel cheap.

“The 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 is the second-cheapest Mercedes you can buy in this country, and yet you’d never guess it by the way it looks, feels and drives,” Edmunds said. “Close the GLK’s doors and the metallic thump is reminiscent of closing a bank vault – all that’s missing is that spinning wheel thing.”

But, with a smaller back seat and less cargo room than competitors like the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60, the compact GLK “may be a little too compact for some.”

Edmunds liked the solid feel, sophisticated ride, “impeccably crafted cabin” and ample safety features. Besides the tight space, Edmunds also griped about the small rear doors and “middling fuel economy.”

Consumer Reports said the wide doorsills impede access. And, while “the controls are better than in many Mercedes-Benzes, some still aren’t exactly logical.”

Until 2013, a rear-wheel drive version was also available. Adding options could get pricey.

The 2013 refresh added an optional diesel engine, a new front end and new dash – the average used price for the 2013 gas version is $32,255. The BlueTec diesel is $35,418.

The 2012 GLK was part of the recall to replace potentially-explosive Takata airbags, even though there have been no reported incidents in Canada.

2012 Acura RDX base

Honda

First generation: 2007-2012

Average price for base: $21,509 (Canadian Black Book)

Base engine: 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission/Drive: five-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 13.2 city; 10.3 highway; premium gas

In a pack of other luxury SUVs with alphabet-based names, the 2012 RDX stood out because of its price tag.

“The Acura RDX’s price undercuts its similarly equipped rivals by thousands of dollars,” Edmunds said. “But when it comes down to it, the RDX isn’t the most appealing model out there – in terms of high-end luxury or safety features, competitors like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLK and Volvo XC60 outclass the RDX.”

Still, Edmunds said the CR-V-based RDX had sporty handling, “accelerates with surprising authority” despite four cylinders, and was, generally, well-equipped, with features like heated seats and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The bad? It had a firm ride and lacked “a certain premium look and feel.” And while the technology package added navigation and a back-up camera, the 2012 RDX didn’t offer premium features like Bluetooth audio streaming, keyless entry and a power lift gate.

The next year, it was replaced with a new, less sporty, RDX with a V-6 – the average used price for the 2013 is $27,055.

Consumer Reports said the navigation system’s dashboard controller “is more awkward to use than a touch-screen interface would be.”

The 2012 RDX was part of the Takata airbag recall.