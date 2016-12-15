I’m looking for a three-row SUV with as much space as possible, but nothing too large – like a Yukon Denali or Cadillac Escalade. My budget is $30,000 and my wish list includes navigation, leather and a vehicle with less than 50,000 kilometres on it. The Honda Pilot is the current front-runner, but I’m unimpressed by its interior. – Jay

You don’t need a studio-apartment sized SUV to get a third row – there are newfangled family wagons that let you haul around your kids’ brownie troupe while still giving you room in the garage for the snowblower.

Hyundai’s Santa Fe XL and Nissan’s Pathfinder are both more wagon than SUV, but they still have plenty of room – the Santa Fe will fit a stove.

Out of the 20 medium-sized SUVs on J.D. Power’s 2016 reliability study – the 2013 Pathfinder was at the bottom of the list and the 2013 Santa Fe was 17th, with average reported reliability on everything but interior fit and finish.

The Kia Sorento, Chevy Traverse, Ford Flex and Mazda CX-9 did better. So did the Highlander, but the average price for the 2014, the first year of its latest version, is more than $40,000 with navigation and leather. The 2013 comes in at more than $34,000.

2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

Nissan

Fourth generation: 2013-present, refresh for 2017

Average price: $$25,659 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: CVT/ all-wheel drive

Engine: 3.5-litre V-6

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 12.2 city, 9.4 highway

For 2013, the Pathfinder switched paths and turned from a rugged truck-based SUV to a staid, practical car-based crossover.

“The original Pathfinder was a Woolly Mammoth in comparison to this 2013 Pathfinder; it seems that unrefined, primitive, unevolved,” Globe Drive said. “This latest Pathfinder is just woolly – friendly and useful and comfortable and comforting. It is also massive (seating for seven) yet drives like a sedan and boasts 2,268-kilogram standard towing.”

But the journey to family wagon was a little bumpy. Online, some owners complain of shuddering and transmission troubles. And, Consumer Reports gives the 2013 and 2014 Pathfinder its lowest rating for predicted used car reliability. It called those years the worst of the worst on its list of used cars to avoid. By 2015, used car reliability had risen to below average and it was off the don’t buy list.

Still, it was comfortable inside, had controls that made sense and was roomy.

The EZ-Flex seats slid forward quickly to let your favourite aunt into the snug third row. Its looks were nondescript – for 2017, Nissan rejigged the front end to make it look more rugged – and it wasn’t a knockout on the road.

“Handling is disappointing – the Pathfinder lumbers through corners like a large truck,” Consumer Reports said. “Overall, this new model manages to be competent enough but uninspiring.”

It came in the base S, which has front-wheel drive, keyless entry and three-zone automatic climate control, SL, SV and Platinum. SL has leather but no navigation. Platinum has both.

There were nine recalls in Canada, including one to fix a transmission oil cooler hose that could detach.

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury

Hyundai

Third generation: 2013-present, refresh for 2017

Average price: $27,838 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: six-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

Engine: 3.3-litre V-6

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 13.0 city, 9.5 highway

Hyundai’s 2013 Santa Fe XL was an underdog in sales – the Pathfinder beat it 2:1. But it matched the Nissan for room and style – and had a better gearbox.

“Nissan’s [CVT] is good for what it is – and it’s helpful for fuel efficiency – but the feel is more like a lawnmower or a snowmobile, not a car,” Globe Drive said. “The six-speed autobox in the Santa Fe is modern, with nicely timed and managed shifts.”

Compared to the Santa Fe Sport, the XL is longer overall and has a longer wheelbase.

“The seven-passenger version of the Santa Fe is one of the most pleasant and well-rounded three-row SUVs on the market,” Consumer Reports said. “It’s stylish, functional, and easy to live with.”

But, it was tough to climb into the cramped third row, the magazine said.

The base XL comes with front-wheel drive – higher trims get AWD. Luxury gives you leather and navigation.

“As a leisurely commuter and kid shuttle, the ride is luxuriously compliant and the cabin remains whisper-quiet, even at highway speeds,” Edmunds said. “There are a couple demerits, however. The steering has a tendency to wander on the highway, and rear visibility is poor due to the Santa Fe’s thick rear roof pillars.”

Consumer Reports gives the 2013 XL a below average score for predicted used car reliability – but that rises to average for 2014 and above average for 2015.

There were no recalls for the 2013 Santa Fe XL.

