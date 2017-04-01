Should we go for a Nissan Sentra or Ford Focus hatchback? We want to spend less than $13,000, and the vehicle should be fun to drive and be okay on gas.- Shaun, Montreal

The Focus beats the Sentra for thrills on the road, but there are many other options out there.

For 2013, seven of the 10 top-selling cars in Canada were compacts. Depending on what you’re looking for, the Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, Mazda3, Kia Forte and Chevrolet Cruze all have strengths.

The Sentra and Focus have theirs, too – fuel economy and a roomy, well-designed interior for the Sentra, and pep on the road and good looks for the Focus – but for 2013, both get poor ratings for reliability.

Ford

2013 Ford Focus SE hatchback

Third generation: 2011-present

Average price for base: $11,530 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: Five-speed manual, six-speed dual-clutch automated manual/Front-wheel drive

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10.2 city, 7.4 highway (manual); 8.7 city, 6.2 highway (automatic)

With its 2011 redesign, Ford focused on fun driving.

Globe Drive said, “The Focus is the most entertaining compact out there from a driver’s perspective – but it’s also possible to load up a Focus with so many features, the price lands in $30,000-land.”

The 2013 Focus came in three trims S (sedan only), SE and Platinum. There was also an electric and the hot-hatch ST.

Review site Edmunds.com said the 2013 Focus was “one of the best small cars you can buy.”

“The 2013 Ford Focus has some serious competition in the form of the well-made 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, stylish 2013 Hyundai Elantra and well-rounded 2013 Mazda3,” it said. “Yet even in this solid grouping, the Focus impresses by being a sophisticated, highly refined and fun-to-drive small car that earns one of the highest compliments we can pay a car – it looks and feels as if it should be priced higher.”

Edmunds.com liked the “nimble handling, refined and quiet ride, stylish and well-made interior, lively engine,” and huge list of high-tech options, including automated parking.

But, Consumer Reports gave the 2013 Focus its “worst of the worst” rating for used-car reliability.

The 2013 Focus placed 15th out of 16 compact cars on J.D. Power’s reliability study.

Owners complained about a transmission shudder with the manual and stalling with the automatic. There were seven recalls for the 2013 Focus, including a fix for the child-door lock.

Nissan

2013 Nissan Sentra

Seventh generation: 2013-present

Average price for base: $11,886 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: Six-speed manual, continuously variable transmission (CVT)/front-wheel drive

Engine: 1.8-litre four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 7.8 city, 5.9 highway (CVT); 8.7 city, 6.6 automatic

All-new for 2013, the Sentra went from staid – to less staid. But it was a lot less thirsty than its rivals.

“Not only is the Sentra’s engine/transmission combo good at saving fuel, the slick design (drag coefficient of 0.29) and a weight-loss program have also contributed to the fuel-economy story,” Globe Drive said. “Yet the Sentra is bigger than before – with more back-seat legroom than a Corolla, Civic, Mazda3, Cruze, Focus and Elantra. All that and a bigger trunk, too.”

Edmunds.com liked the upscale and spacious interior, the fuel economy, roomy trunk space and infotainment system. But it said the steering lacked feel and the acceleration was underwhelming.

The Sentra is “a much-improved car, boasting significant improvements that should thrust this formerly forgettable sedan out of the shadows and into the spotlight,” Edmunds.com said. “If fuel economy and a spacious and upscale interior are priorities for you, then the 2013 Nissan Sentra is worthy of serious consideration.”

But is better than before enough?

“The Sentra looks good on paper, with lots of features and one of the roomiest rear seats in the class,” Consumer Reports said. “But on the road its deficiencies, including a jumpy ride, clumsy handling, and constant engine drone, become apparent.”

The magazine gave the 2013 Sentra its “worst of the worst” rating for used car reliability – although, by 2015 it got “best of the best.”

The 2013 Sentra placed 13th out of 16 cars in the J.D. Power survey.

It had six recalls, including fixes to a front seat occupancy sensor that could turn off the airbag with an adult in the seat.