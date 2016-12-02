After 17 years, my dear old Saturn is about to give up. I don’t need a macho car, but would like one that is higher off the ground so it is easier to get in and out, as my husband and I are seniors. Safety is paramount; I want built-in GPS, cruise control, heated mirrors, heated steering wheel, automatic transmission, decent gas mileage and a decent sound system. My budget is $17,000. Any suggestions? – Barb

Richardson: You’re looking at a crossover or SUV for the taller step-in height, and for $17,000 all-in, you’re looking at a five-year-old used car, but you can get a reasonable vehicle for that, including the options you’re looking for. Your biggest challenge will be the heated steering wheel – it was a new thing five years ago. Only the top-end trims usually included it, and it’ll be tough to find one. The only exception I can think of is the basic 2013 Dodge Journey, but that’s too large a vehicle. Hyundai and Kia were among the first to see the light on this, so if it’s a deal-breaker, you should start with higher-mileage Santa Fes and Rondos.

Leeder: That heated steering wheel – bless the invention, for the record – is going to be a tall order at this price point. So maybe Barb ought to get some nice gloves for the winter. And then she should consider a 2013 or 2014 Buick Encore. This five-seat crossover is Buick’s answer to empty nesters looking to downsize. The 2013 model won J.D. Power’s top dependability award and if Barb’s lucky, she’ll find one that checks nearly all the boxes on her wish list (sans heated steering wheel, I’m afraid). If she’s a sharp negotiator, it will be right on budget.

GM

Richardson: The Encore is a nice vehicle – Buick’s most popular car in North America and for good reason. I’m inclined to agree with you Jessica – horrors! – and just forget the heated wheel. If it’s really important, there are aftermarket heated steering wheel covers, but heated gloves will have less messy wiring and are more versatile. Just Google them online for reviews, but don’t let an entire car be influenced by one small thing. In the meantime, the best deals will be found with 2012 Honda CR-Vs and Toyota RAV4s. They’re reliable, safe, well-equipped in that year with Bluetooth and GPS, and there are a billion for sale because they’re so popular. That means there’s always a good deal to be found.

Honda

Leeder: The CR-V and the RAV4 are both good suggestions. On the interior, though, I find them both a bit uninspired. Neither is going to feel fancy. Although Barb isn’t buying new, my bet is she will feel the Encore delivers more of a ‘new car’ feel. It’s more polished inside. But there aren’t nearly as many on the market, so if Barb finds one and likes it, she’ll have to act fast.

Toyota

Richardson: 2013 was the first year for the Encore – there’s already a redesigned version for 2017, but the ergonomics are unchanged. Barb can go sit in a new one at a dealership and feel if the “fit” is right before trying to find a used one. But don’t bother, Barb. Just go to any Toyota or Honda dealership and ask what $17,000 RAV4s and CR-Vs are on the lot. There’ll probably be five or six, and if you like one, you can buy it that same day with no concerns.

Leeder: You can drive to Canadian Tire while you’re out and buy a nice pair of heated gloves.

