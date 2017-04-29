I’d like a smaller, comfortable, reliable, not-ridiculous-looking luxury sedan for around $30,000. I was looking at a 2011 Acura TL a couple of years ago, but the front-end is ugly and there are too many buttons inside. Anything else I should be looking at? I don’t need anything flashy but I want it to be decent on the road. – Barry, Hamilton

By 2013, Acura had toned down the TL’s chrome beak. But even with the facelift, the Lexus ES still wins by a nose.

But it’s a tight, packed race. Other options include the Nissan Maxima, Infiniti G37, Hyundai Genesis, Cadillac XTS and Buick LaCrosse.

The 2013 ES was named the top pick in the compact premium car category in J.D. Power’s 2016 three-year vehicle dependability survey.

2013 Lexus ES 350



2013 Lexus ES 350. David Dewhurst

Sixth generation: 2013-present (2015 facelift)

2013-present (2015 facelift) Average price for base: $27,113 (Canadian Black Book)

$27,113 (Canadian Black Book) Transmission/Drive: Six-speed automatic/Front-wheel drive

Six-speed automatic/Front-wheel drive Engine: 3.5-litre V-6

3.5-litre V-6 Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 11.3 city, 7.6 highway, premium gas

You couldn’t accuse the Lexus ES of having too much personality, And that’s not a bad a thing.

“The biggest rap against the company is that its cars are boring and have no personality,” Globe Drive said in 2013. “If being reliable, comfortable and well-made is boring, then that’s my kind of personality. … It does everything a car in this segment is supposed to, and does it well.”

But is it fun to drive? Well, there are sportier cars in the same price range, but “unless you’re some kind of hot-shoe and have had track experience, this car is more than enough when it comes to driving kicks,” we said.

Review site Edmunds liked the “powerful V-6, comfortable ride and composed handling, luxurious high-tech interior, generous rear legroom and excellent crash-test scores.” But it said the mouse-based infotainment interface was distracting.

“The 2013 Lexus ES 350 remains the standard-bearer for a relaxed, luxuriously insulated form of transportation,” it said. “The competition has narrowed the gap over the years, though, so it’s hardly your only option for an entry-level luxury sedan.”

Consumer Reports called the ES a good bet. And, for every year from 2008 to 2016, it gave the ES its “best of the best” rating for used car reliability. It also recommended it as a top pick for a used luxury car under $30,000.

“The ES continues to do everything well in our tests, no matter the generation,” it said. “Versions with the V-6 are powerful and relatively fuel efficient.

“Handling is secure, the ride is composed, and the cabin is quiet.”

There was one recall to prevent the automatic braking from activating when there was a steel plate on the road.

2013 Acura TL



2013 Acura TL. Honda/Wieck

Fourth generation: 2009-2014 (2012 facelift)

2009-2014 (2012 facelift) Average price for base: $20,213 (Canadian Black Book)

$20,213 (Canadian Black Book) Transmission/Drive: Six-speed automatic/Front-wheel drive

Six-speed automatic/Front-wheel drive Engine: 3.5-litre V-6

3.5-litre V-6 Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 11.8 city, 8.1 highway, premium gas

Even though it lost its garish grille, the 2013 Acura TL still stood out for its price and competence.

“There aren’t many better all-around luxury values than the 2013 Acura TL,” Edmunds said. “Fresh off last year’s styling tweak that brought the mid-size sedan’s front grille in line with the rest of Acura’s lineup – the TL does just about everything well.”

Edmunds liked the user-friendly high-tech features, roomy cabin and solid construction. But it said the communication with driver was a “little antiseptic.”

There was also an all-wheel drive version – the SH-AWD – with an available six-speed manual and a 3.6-litre V-6.

The TL was “fairly priced, light on its feet, comfortable and a pleasure to drive,” Globe Drive said. “The interior switchgear is still a little more complex and cryptic than [we’d] prefer, but reasonably easy to understand, once you sit down and spend some time figuring things out.”

“Although over all it is a fine car, it doesn’t stand out among sporty mid-size sedans in any category other than reliability,” Consumer Reports said. “The cabin is well finished but road noise intrudes and the dash is cluttered with buttons. The front seats are comfortable but the rear is cramped.

Consumer Reports picked the TL as a “good bet” and gave the 2013 its “best of the best” rating for used car reliability – up from “average” in 2012.

The 2013 TL was part of the Takata airbag recall.