I’ve wanted a Volkswagen Beetle since I was a kid. However, I was too afraid of breakdowns to get an old one and I hated the one with the bud vase. I think the latest version is good-looking as heck. But I wonder if the Hyundai Veloster is more sporty and more fun. And is either of them practical? I want to keep the purchase price at less than $20,000. – Jeremy, Kingston, Ont.

Both Volkswagen and Hyundai started out making cheap cars for the people.

Neither of these is bargain basement cheap, but both the Beetle and the Veloster deliver value. Neither has the oomph – or practicality – of a four-door hot hatch like the pricier GTI. But they both have style.

Alternatives include retro coupes like the Mini Cooper, Fiat 500, Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and the Ford Mustang. Or, there’s the sportier Scion tC, Honda Civic Si, Hyundai Genesis Coupe and Kia Forte Koup.

2015 Volkswagen Beetle Classic

Volkswagen

Second generation: 2012-present

Average price for base: $16,027 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: Five-speed manual, six-speed automatic, front-wheel drive

Engine: 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 9.6 city, 7.2 highway (automatic), 9.9 city, 7.2 highway (manual)

If cars were colas, the 1998-2011 New Beetle, with bud vase, would be New Coke. This one’s Coca-Cola Classic.

“The 2015 Volkswagen Beetle is as retro as they come – park this modern Beetle next to its classic 1960s relative and you’ll see plenty of styling cues that have carried over,” says review site Edmunds. “But the appeal isn’t merely superficial: When this bubbly Volkswagen is done reminding you of all things flower-power, turns out there’s a pretty good car underneath.”

Edmunds likes the stylish “yet functional” interior design, but said the Golf-based Beetle was more expensive than rivals and had “indifferent handling.” It also gripes about rear visibility and recommended the rearview camera, although only later 2015 models offered it, it says.

“There is ample passenger space, sensible ergonomics, a decently sized cargo hold and a suspension that provides an agreeable balance between sporty handling and a comfortable ride,” Edmunds says. “It still isn’t as functional as otherwise upscale small cars like the Ford Focus or the Volkswagen Golf, but compared to other high-fashion compacts like the Mini Cooper and Fiat 500, the Beetle boasts an actually usable backseat and trunk.”

There are still quirks – the windows automatically lower by a smidge every time you open the door so you can get out.

Consumer Reports did not have used car reliability scores for the 2015 Beetle, although it gave the 2014 its worst rating. The magazine reviewed it with the Veloster – and found the Veloster more fun to drive, even though “neither car is quick.”

There were two recalls, including a fix for a potential fuel leak into the engine compartment.

2015 Hyundai Veloster

Hyundai

First generation: 2012-present

Average price for base: $17,389 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: Six-speed manual, six-speed automated manual, front-wheel drive

Engine: 1.6-litre four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 8.6 city, 6.6 highway (automatic), 9.0 city, 6.7 highway (manual)

Even if you don’t get it, the orange Hyundai calls Vitamin C, the Veloster is a little like Tigger.

When it comes to hatchbacks with three passenger doors, it’s the only one. But it’s like Tigger in another way, reviewers said – it’s not as fun as it looks.

“To paraphrase Top Gun, the Veloster’s styling and name are writing cheques its driving dynamics can’t cash,” Edmunds says. “The standard four-cylinder Veloster is definitely slow, and the Turbo option, while quick, lags behind pretty much every hot hatch competitor.”

Edmunds says the ride can be harsh – but, it liked that the Veloster had decent fuel economy and came with lots of standard features – including navigation, intelligent keyless entry, automatic climate control, eight-speaker stereo with subwoofer and a heated steering wheel – for the money.

Edmunds says the Ford Fiesta ST, Kia Forte Koup, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf are more fun – and probably more practical.

But if you’re looking at quirky cars, the Veloster’s rear seat, despite so-so headroom, “can still fit two people more easily than other ‘different’ hatchbacks like the Fiat 500, Mini Cooper or VW Beetle.”

And Globe Drive said, with 440 litres of cargo room, the Veloster’s interior is surprisingly useful.

“As usual, Hyundai has put most of its eggs in the value-for-money basket, and as a hot hatch contender, the Veloster suffers for that,” we said. “A little bit more chassis tuning would go a long way to helping this Hyundai keep up with its classmates in gym class.”

Consumer Reports didn’t have reliability data for 2015. There were no recalls for the 2015 Veloster.