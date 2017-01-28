What 10-year-old luxury sports sedans should I consider buying?

I’d like an older sporty luxury sedan, but I’ve heard of people having problems with BMWs and Audis. I’m looking for something from 2007 or so. Twenty years ago, I’d never consider a 10-year-old car, but now I think cars are good enough that a 10-year-old car isn’t an old car any more. – J.T.

Is 10 the new five? Arguably, a 2007 car doesn’t necessarily look all that different – or drive much differently – than a 2017 car compared to the gulf between, say, a 1976 and a 1986.

Looking at entry-level Japanese luxury cars, cars from a simpler time – when your mom wasn’t on Facebook and Donald Trump hadn’t discovered Twitter – aren’t all that basic.

If you skip the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class, you’re left with the Lexus GS 300, the IS 250 and the Acura RL.

2007 Infiniti G35 sedan

Fourth generation: 2006-2015 (became G37, facelift in 2010)

Average price for base: $9,449 (Canadian Black Book)

Engine: 3.5-litre V-6

Transmission/Drive: six-speed manual, five-speed automatic/Rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 13.7 city; 9.9 highway (automatic, rear-wheel drive), premium gas

If you trip up on the G-series’ name, you could remember, “Gee, it’s almost a 3-series, but cheaper.”

“With its powerful six-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive and finely balanced, sport-tuned chassis, the G35 didn’t gingerly dip its toe into the entry-level luxury sport sedan/coupe waters,” review site Edmunds said. “Rather, it took a flying leap, did a cannonball and splashed cold water all over the BMW 3 Series… with more room and power than its German rivals, a more spacious cabin than the (Lexus) IS and a lower price tag than all three, we expect the G35 will attract plenty of attention this year.”

A rear-view camera was available, along with push-button start.

Edmunds liked the all-new 2007 G35’s “potent and smooth” 306 horsepower V-6 engine and impressive handling and braking abilities. The stiff ride on models with sport suspension and the artificial steering feel when turning through quick transitions? Not so much.

At Edmunds, there are owner gripes about paint coming off door handles, the cost of premium fuel and, after seven years, a cracking dashboard. But, out of 205 reviews, 172 give the car five stars (out of five). Consumer Reports said the 2007 G35 has above average used car reliability.

There were no recalls in Canada.

Infiniti likes to change names. The sedan was redesigned in 2014 and became the Q50. Then, in 2015, that changed to Q40.

2007 Lexus IS 250 sedan

Second generation: 2006-2013

Average price for base: $13,170 (Canadian Black Book)

Engine: 2.5-litre V-6

Transmission/Drive: six-speed manual, six-speed automatic/Rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 11.1 city; 8.0 highway (automatic, rear-wheel drive), premium gas

The IS 250, Lexus’s entry-level sport sedan held its own among Teutonic competitors.

“The IS 250’s strongest competition comes from the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series,” Edmunds said. “Finding a winner isn’t easy. The Lexus excels when it comes to comfort and feature availability.”

Edmunds liked the agile handling, “class-leading” interior quality, advanced safety technology and optional all-wheel drive.

It didn’t like the “isolated” feel of the steering or the tight rear seat.

How tight? The IS 250’s wheelbase is just 3 cm shorter than BMW’s 3 Series – but “if you regularly carry adults – or even large children – in the rear seat, they won’t be happy in the IS,” Edmunds said. .

Consumer Reports gave the IS 250 average used car reliability.

“It is plush and quiet, but not very sporty,” the magazine said. “Handling is secure, but the steering is short on feedback.”

At Edmunds, 79 out of 99 owners gave it five stars (out of fives). There were a handful of gripes, including rattles in the interior.

There were five recalls in Canada, including a fix for a potential fuel leak.

