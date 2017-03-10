Luxury auto maker Rolls-Royce has outdone itself at the Geneva Motor Show, showcasing a Rolls-Royce Ghost – dubbed “Elegance” – that is finished in a paint created from 1,000 crushed diamonds.

Adorned with the name “Diamond Stardust”, the car arguably received “the most luxurious and lustrous exterior ever seen on a motor car, and the most expensive paint to grace the body of a Rolls-Royce,” the British company reported.

Rolls-Royce ‘Diamond Stardust’ Ghost at the Geneva International Motor Show, March 2017. James Lipman

To accomplish this feat, the bespoke brand’s technical laboratory in Goodwood, England, spent two months analyzing the diamonds microscopically for radiance. Ultimately, the challenge was to marry clear paint with the rough, durable character of the stone, such that it could be “spread gracefully” over a metal surface. Rolls created a fine diamond powder and developed a unique paint process that included a final layer of extra lacquer to protect the diamond particles during hand-polishing.

Rolls applied the diamond paint to the top section of the car, and coach-line painter Mark Court used a squirrel-hair paint brush to apply the final touches. The flanks are accented with Mugello red and black twin coach-lines, and the centre of the 21-inch wheels are hand-painted with red pinstripe. The unidentified owner is an individual collector.