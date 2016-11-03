Cars are perfect for carting humans around. Their design and operation has been refined over more than 100 years by dozens of companies building basically the same four-wheeled machines, all hell-bent on outdoing one another. No other complex consumer product is so refined.

Take, for example, the steering wheel. It’s a brilliant invention, a wonderfully intuitive way for humans to control the complex series of hydraulic, electric and mechanical linkages that move the front wheels and turn a car.

The volume knob too, its location was agreed-upon by a kind of slow, evolutionary process Darwin would have recognized. You know where it is, and can use it without taking your eyes off the road. The turn signals too, they’re right there, just an outstretched finger away.



The car, however, is about to undergo an overhaul. Everything is on the table.

There are three simultaneous new technologies reshaping the automobile: self-driving, electric powertrains and car-sharing services. Combined, it’s nothing less than a revolution.

“There has been a long, slow evolution and perfection of the craft of car design over the years,” says Laura Robin, director of BMW’s Designworks Los Angeles Studio. “What we’re looking at now is a 90-degree reframe.”

Karim Habib, BMW’s head of design, stands next to the Vision Next 100. BMW

Car designers aren’t quite starting from a blank-sheet – there are still four wheels – but everything else is up for reinvention. At the moment, everyone from tech-giants to startups to major auto makers are throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

Google wants to get rid of the steering wheel. Its first prototype self-driving vehicle eliminated all human controls, including pedals.

The interior of the Google car as seen in a screen capture from a Google video Google

“It was clearly not done by an automotive designer,” says Paul Snyder, chair of the Transportation Design department, College of Creative Studies, Detroit. “It looked like somebody took an Apple magic mouse and put wheels on it. It would make a really good tape dispenser or something like that.”

Most established auto makers are leaning toward keeping the steering wheel and pedals, at least in some form for now so humans can drive in difficult situations.

The inteior of the Mercedes-Benz F 015 Petrina Gentile/for The Globe and Mail

On its F 015 concept, Mercedes-Benz imagined a retractable steering wheel and swivelling seats. There are screens everywhere, even around the lower half of the doors. Another Mercedes concept, the Vision Van, has roof-launched drones and a joystick instead of a steering wheel.

A rendering of the interior for a Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo Daimler

BMW’s Vision Next 100 concept has retractable controls that disappear into the dash so you can kick back and let the car handle the traffic.

The BMW Vision Next 100 displayed at an event in Germany. Tom Maloney/The Globe and Mail

Where the interiors are radical, the exteriors are plain in terms of the overall silhouette.

“We’ve had a history of being exquisite sculptors, and now we’re asking designers to start with a wider lens, to start with a notion of interaction experiences,” Robin says. In the past, when designing a new car, they’d start with geometry: What are the proportions, what kind of car is it? That would define the exterior and the interior would follow.

“Within certain segments, vehicles do look a lot alike,” Snyder says. “Everybody is working to the same very rigid crash-protection and pedestrian-safety requirements.”

Robin imagines cars being designed not just from the inside out, but from the experience out. “The questions are really inverted,” she says. What will you want to do inside the car? How will you interact with the car if you’re not driving it? What is the experience of ordering this sharable-car to your door like? How seamlessly does it know your preferences?

Mercedes-Benz’s concept car Vision Tokyo is unveiled at the media preview for the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. Shuji Kajiyama/AP

Snyder says there are more radical designs to come. “Beyond the Google car, most of the concepts have been very automotive. I don’t think the architecture has been exploited.”

For example? “If you look at an electric drivetrain, you have the flexibility to move the cabin both back and forward,” he says. Gasoline motors are bulkier than their electric counterparts. “Imagine someone facing rearward in the front seats. Now what will that do to a silhouette? You’re going to have a box or bus-like silhouette. Might be very good for interior spaciousness. A lot of people might be better served in a kind of living room or office on wheels.”

The Mini Vision Next 100 electric concept automobile, produced by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), sits on display during its unveiling in London, U.K., on Thursday, June 16, 2016. This year, the namesake marque will probably lose its sales leadership in luxury cars to Mercedes-Benz for the first time since 2005. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

That bus-like shape is something designers usually work hard to avoid. In China, with a group of design students, Snyder put the problem to them: “There must be ways of making that exciting and attractive.”

The students drew from contemporary culture way outside the automotive realm. “If you draw on your influence from action-hero helmets or storm trooper helmets, EVA space-shuttles, you can do some really cool-looking things,” he said. “There’s an enormous amount to be explored with OLED (organic light-emitting diode) graphics, both projected inward on glass surfaces and outward.”

He’s a big fan of the Audi concept car from the movie I, Robot, the one Will Smith used to evade an army of killer robots. “It was beyond awesome. Up there with the Lamborghini Countach in my mind.”

But what of sports cars such as the beautifully designed Lambroghini Countach, cars for people who still want to drive? Do they have a future? Both Robin and Snyder say yes.

“People are going to want to engage with cars emotionally still and not only see them as these tools to get you from A to B,” Robin says. “There’s still going to be this need to have the wind whistling through your hair as you get out on the weekend.”

This is the fourth article in a seven-part series on self-driving cars that examines the past, the current technology and what the future may hold.

