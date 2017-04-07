Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rob Carrick's 2017 ETF Buyer's Guide: Best U.S. equity funds

Rob Carrick

You can fix a lot of what’s wrong with the Canadian stock market by getting some exposure to U.S. stocks.

Canada is loaded with resource stocks and financials and has only token exposure to technology and health care.

The U.S. market is loaded with tech and health-care stocks, and has only a small weighting in energy and mining stocks. The Canadian and the U.S. markets just go together, especially when you buy them using exchange-traded funds.

