AGF Investments Inc. announced the launch of seven new exchange-traded funds on Monday.

The company said, in a press release, the funds will be part of its new AGFiQ Asset Management (AGFiQ) quantitative investing platform, which will be “powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates from Highstreet Asset Management Inc. (Highstreet) and FFCM, LLC (FFCM).”

The platform will actively manage the company’s seven new ETF offerings - four enhanced core options and three multi-asset portfolio solutions.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of AGF, dating back to our founders 60 years ago. We were built on the principles of creating a company that was innovative, focused on clients and driven by superior investment management," said AGF chairman and chief executive officer Blake Goldring. "The launch of AGFiQ and our offering of ETF solutions is yet another milestone in our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and partners."

AGF’s new ETF offerings, which commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, are:

1. The QuantShares Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF (QCD-T, 0.45-per-cent management fee) invests in Canadian equities.

2. The QuantShares Enhanced Core US Equity ETF (QUS-T, 0.45 per cent) invests in U.S. equities.

3. The QuantShares Enhanced Core International Equity ETF (QIE-T, 0.45 per cent) invests in equities in Europe, Australasia and the Far East.

4. The QuantShares Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF (QEM-T, 0.45 per cent) invests in emerging market equities.

5. The QuantShares Global Equity Rotation ETF (QGL-T, 0.55 per cent) invests in global equities through exchange-traded funds.

6. The QuantShares MultiAsset Allocation ETF (QMA-T, 0.55 per cent) invests in global equity and fixed income securities including securities related to non-traditional asset classes.

7. The QuantShares MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF (QMY-T, 0.55 per cent) invests in global equity and fixed income securities including securities related to non-traditional asset classes through ETFs.

"We spent a significant amount of time refining our quantitatively-based investment processes and capabilities to unify them under AGFiQ," said AGF president and chief investment officer Kevin McCreadie. "Our team of investment professionals builds portfolios with an emphasis on factor-driven investing and our proprietary multi-factor approach allows for intelligent portfolio construction that provide opportunities for total return while also actively managing risk and the potential for losses."

