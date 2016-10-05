BlackRock Inc said it would cut prices on some U.S. iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) before a new U.S. Labor Department rule governing retirement products takes effect.

The world’s largest asset manager lowered fees on 15 funds in its “Core” U.S. ETF lineup, touting the move as a boon for financial advisers and brokers who will soon be governed by regulations seen favoring inexpensive investments.

The change, which affects 23 per cent of iShares $937-billion in U.S. assets, brings some fees down by 2 to 5 basis points and may help the company better compete with low-cost rivals who are growing in its market, analysts said.

“When you have to justify your investment recommendations to, potentially, a judge, overpaying is indefensible,” said Dave Nadig, FactSet Research Systems Inc’s director of ETFs, who sees the fee reductions as “great news for investors.”

Management fees on their flagship iShares Core S&P 500 ETF will fall to 4 basis points annually from the current 7 basis points. One basis point equals 0.01 per cent.

A rule announced by the Labor Department in April and effective next year sets a so-called fiduciary standard for financial brokers who sell retirement products, requiring them to put clients’ best interests ahead of their own bottom line.

The language in the new rule is tougher than an existing rule that only requires brokers to ensure products are “suitable.”

“Until this morning iShares would rarely win a heads up battle with a very fee-conscious advisor or compliance shop. Now they can,” Nadig added.

BlackRock’s iShares unit has faced intense competition from Vanguard Group and Charles Schwab Corp. Both came later to the ETF business and have been quick to cut costs. Other companies have cut fees, too, including a similar step by Fidelity Investments in June.

The average Vanguard stock ETF charges 0.09 per cent, compared with Schwab’s 0.18 per cent and iShares’ 0.40 perc ent, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper, a research service.

By its own account, iShares dominant ETF franchise has lost market share this year, while Vanguard and Schwab gained.

All three are profiting as investors have moved money from active stock and bond-picking managers to index funds.

“With the Department of Labor fiduciary rule coming into force, financial advisors are sharpening their focus on the quality and cost-efficiency of funds,” BlackRock said in a statement.

