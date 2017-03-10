Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

The 2017 ETF Buyer's Guide: Best Canadian equity funds Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The latest edition of The Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide is leaner and meaner than in previous years.

The universe of exchange-traded funds is expanding in a way that makes it ever harder for investors, particularly rookies, to build a portfolio. To combat the clutter, the ETF guide is taking a tougher approach to picking funds for inclusion. Instead of trying to offer a selection of everything available, the guide now uses a screening process to identify core funds for portfolio building.

Note: Returns to Feb. 28
Report Typo/Error

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

Next story

loading