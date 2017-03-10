The latest edition of The Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide is leaner and meaner than in previous years.

The universe of exchange-traded funds is expanding in a way that makes it ever harder for investors, particularly rookies, to build a portfolio. To combat the clutter, the ETF guide is taking a tougher approach to picking funds for inclusion. Instead of trying to offer a selection of everything available, the guide now uses a screening process to identify core funds for portfolio building.