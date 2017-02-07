Investors consider hundreds of factors when choosing securities.

Some of the more popular ones you have heard of are value, growth, a high dividend and low volatility.

Using these elements, factor-based exchange-traded funds can offer a meaningful increase in return and a reduction of risk in portfolios.

I recently spoke at the www.ETF.com Inside ETFs conference in Florida and at the event there were several great presentations on smart beta portfolios. Those are ETF portfolios that use alternative index construction rules instead of just being a typical cap-weighted index strategy. This segment of the ETF market is the fastest growing class of assets and are projected to continue that growth for many years to come. They are more expensive by way of management expense ratio than plain vanilla market capitalization index trackers, like the S&P TSX or S&P 500, but they tend to beat the market-cap indexes more often than not. Index ETF management expense ratios (MERs) are about 0.10 per cent or more, while factor-based ETFs might have an MER or about 0.40 per cent or more.

One presentation looked at some of these popular factor styles and compared them to the broader overall U.S. market index over a 20-year period. What it found is that over time, all of these indexes significantly beat the cap-weighted indexes on a return and risk basis.

For years, I’ve said the goal of building efficient portfolios is based on three main principles: diversification, maximum return, and minimum risk.

It should not be buying the high flyers of the day and looking for the beaten-up recovery stories.

ETFs and the growing use of smarter index strategies are making this previously institutional-only thinking available to mom-and-pop investors. Asset allocation is the secret sauce, if you will, of building prudent lower risk, higher return portfolios. In recent years, the low-rate policies of the central banks to stimulate the economy has forced more individual investors into equities at a time when risks in equities are increasing.

Learning how to navigate the market through active asset allocation is one of the best things individuals who have taken on the responsibility of being the guardian of their retirement funds can do, especially if they have shunned the bond market in favour of equities.

Most portfolios I have seen over the years from individual investors in do-it-yourself accounts are highly concentrated, which leads to more volatility. When markets are rising, these portfolio mistakes are masked, but when markets decline, they are magnified. ETFs help make the asset allocation process more efficient and elegant. This growing area of smart index ETFs will help even further.

Diversification of style is an effective tool to help mitigate risks in portfolios.

In 2000, when the tech bubble burst, growth and momentum factors got killed and underperformed significantly. Value stocks actually went up in 2000, while the overall indexes fell significantly. We saw similar action in 2008. Dividend stocks, mainly banks, got killed, while low volatility stocks, such as utility and consumer staples, held up very well.

Since the Trump bump in equities in November, growth and momentum, often led by technology, have taken off. And the low volatility areas of the U.S. and Canada, as well as the high dividend areas of Europe, have lagged.

In recent days, in order to get more defensive in portfolios, I’ve been adding BMO’s Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB), which features more consumer staples and utilities stocks while being very underweight in energy and financials. BMO’s Low Volatility U.S. Equity Hedged to [the Canadian dollar] CAD ETF (ZLH) has more consumer staples and utilities stocks while being very underweight technology and financials, which have led the post-Trump bump.

Internationally, the high dividend sectors have lagged, too. However, when looking at foreign markets, don’t forget currency risks.

The BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF (ZDH) has 36-per-cent exposure to the euro, 18 per cent to the Australian dollar and 23 per cent to the British pound. They have all been weak currencies, so owning the hedged version, instead of the unhedged version (ZDI), has helped. Globally, the dividend rates, on average, are higher than in Canada and the U.S., but remember these should be in registered accounts for the best tax treatment.

By adding to undervalued styles at the right time, you can significantly enhance returns and lower risk over the long run. The most expensive factors right now are high beta, size and growth, where we would look to trim exposure as we tilt portfolios more defensively.

===

Do you want to learn more about how to navigate world markets better? I talk about how to build smarter ETF portfolios to deal with some of the uncertainties we may face in 2017 and beyond in my upcoming educational seminars across Canada. Registration is free at www.etfcm.com and you can follow me on my new blog www.bermanscall.com or watch me at Berman’s Call Monday’s at 11 a.m. ET . Follow me on Twitter: @LarryBermanETF on Facebook: ETF Capital Management.

===

Editor’s note: Larry and his firm ETF Capital Management sub advise three ETF-based mutual funds for Bank of Montreal: BMO Tactical Balanced ETF Fund, BMO Tactical Global Growth ETF Fund and the BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund.

Report Typo/Error