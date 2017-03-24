Bond ETFs are a real problem-solver for investors who prefer not to have 100 per cent of their portfolio in the stock market.

Almost everyone needs bonds for those years when stocks get hammered, but buying them is complicated. You can buy individual bonds, but the commissions built into the price you pay are huge and you’ll need to buy bunches of bonds for proper diversification. You can also use guaranteed investment certificates, but they can’t easily be sold before maturity.