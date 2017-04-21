No matter how you prefer to globalize your investment portfolio, ETFs have you covered.

Want to pick Canadian and U.S. equity funds and then add some exposure to the rest of the world? Try an international ETF (the world outside North America). Do you value simplicity and want the entire world in a single fund that you can pair with a Canadian equity and bond fund to create a balanced portfolio? A global ETF might work for you (covers the entire world, with Canada either included or excluded).