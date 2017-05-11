The majority of Canada’s financial regulators are abandoning a “best interest” standard that would have seen advisers held accountable for the investment decisions they make for clients.

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) posted a bulletin Thursday morning stating that all provincial regulators excluding the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and the Finanical and Consumer Services in New Brunswick ( FCNB) will no longer be looking at implementing a mandatory best interest standard that would have required a registered dealer or registered adviser to deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with clients and act in the clients best interests.

Often referred to as a “fiduciary duty” – the initiative would have helped strengthen relationships between Canadian investors and their financial advisers.

The topic of financial advisers acting in the best interest for clients has been on the table for a number of years.

The CSA first published a paper in 2012 and then a second consultation paper in 2016 titled “Proposals to Enhance the Obligations of Advisers, Dealers and Representatives Toward Their Clients.” The paper sought comment on proposed regulatory action aimed at strengthening the obligations that securities advisers, dealers and representatives owe to their clients.

In addition to the best interests standard, the paper also included several “ target reform” proposals to the industry including the regulation of conflicts of interest, the know-your-client and know-your-product requirements, the suitability obligation and the use by registrants of business titles.

If approved, these potential proposals were intended to better align the interests of registrants – or advisers – to the interests of their clients and enhance various specific obligations that registrants owe to their clients.

Thursday’s announcement means that regulators in Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia will not be doing further work on the proposed regulatory best interest standard. But they will continue to look at the target reform proposals.

“The OSC and FCNB expressed their support for a regulatory best interest standard that would act as a guiding principle in the consultation paper, while the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) , Alberta Securities Commission (ASC), and Manitoba Securities Comission (MSC) expressed strong concerns about the benefits of introducing a regulatory best interest standard over and above the targeted reforms,” says the CSA.

The bulletin states the OSC and the FCNB will continue to work to articulate a regulatory best interest standard and will carry out further consultation with stakeholders and self regulatory organizations.

The bulletin further states that both the BCSC and AMF felt introducing a regulatory best interest standard in the current regulatory environment, in which conflicts would still be permitted to exist between registrants and their clients, could exacerbate one of the harms the CSA identified: misplaced trust and overreliance by clients on their registrants.

More to come

