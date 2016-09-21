After years of underwhelming returns in a low-interest rate environment, savers are dumping high-fee funds in favour of cheaper investment products, forcing asset managers to look more closely at the balance between income and costs.

Home to trillions of dollars of global wealth, mutual-fund firms face an unfamiliar round of belt-tightening as changes in the way people invest and rising costs chip away at rich margins.

Increased regulation after the global financial crisis is pushing up the cost of doing business for the established players, while nimble technology-driven rivals are springing up to offer alternative investment products at a lower price.

“Strong inflows over a number of years have mitigated the need to make hard, cost-cutting decisions,” said Alastair Sewell, regional head for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific in the fund and asset manager group at Fitch.

While the first signs of pressure are already being felt, Mr. Sewell said the biggest hits would likely come if an economic downturn prompted more investors to move their money.

“When the cycle turns, and we start to see a trend towards outflows – that is when the cost-cutting question will start to bite,” he added.

A Reuters analysis of the annual reports of the world’s biggest listed, standalone asset managers between 2005/06 and 2015 showed the strain is already being felt. While some operations have been trimmed, more cuts may be on the way.

The average firm analyzed increased assets by more than 200 per cent in the decade to the 2015 year-end, but just five out of the 11 firms managed last year to grow their assets under management – the primary driver of revenue.

Eight firms posted a fall in the revenue generated by each employee between 2014 and 2015, while the four firms that broke out their management fee margin – the ratio of net fees earned to average assets under management – all showed a fall.

While nine still managed to raise their operating margins in 2015, for example by growing their asset base or moving to a more profitable mix of products, just one firm – Swiss-based GAM Holding – cut staff, the biggest cost.

Despite that, bosses of some of the firms chalked up a bumper year personally. BlackRock’s Larry Fink, for example, pocketed $25.8-million (U.S.) in compensation, up 8 per cent from 2014, a filing showed.

This year, though, BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager, and Pimco, the U.S.-based bond house owned by German insurer Allianz SE, have both launched plans to shed 3 per cent of staff, sources said.

Changing flow

Consultants PwC suggested total assets managed by the global funds industry would grow to $100-trillion by 2020, although they said rising costs were expected to weigh on profit.

And within that figure, global demand for cheap exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would also rise, following the lead of the United States, where ETFs account for 17 per cent of total industry assets, trade body Investment Company Institute (ICI) said.

Between 2012 and 2020, passively invested mutual fund assets are expected to grow from $3.4-trillion to $10.5-trillion, while passively invested institutional mandates are set to grow from $3.9-trillion to $12.2-trillion, PwC said.

The biggest fund firms in the industry are taking notice.

“There are fixed costs to managing funds. Asset managers must either bring those costs down, or find another way to pass the cost on to investors,” said Bill McNabb, chief executive of Vanguard, whose firm manages $3-trillion across both passive and active funds.

“There’s no free lunch,” he said.

As a result, average fees are already starting to fall. Equity investors in the United States, for example, have seen their yearly costs drop from 1 per cent of assets at the turn of the century to 0.68 per cent last year, the ICI said.

Fees paid by European investors have fallen 8 per cent over the past three years, industry data tracker Morningstar said.

Changing investor habits were already being seen elsewhere in Europe, where households were investing more into pensions and life-insurance products, resulting in large, but lower-margin mandates for asset managers, Fitch’s Mr. Sewell said.

And in the United States, new Department of Labour rules covering retirement accounts are expected to push assets to fewer providers and lower-cost funds.

At the same time, regulators have stepped up rules for disclosure and transparency, which carry a hefty price tag to meet.

Overhaul begins

European firms are likely to save some costs by cutting out fees paid to the intermediaries who sell their products to “mom and pop” retail investors, but bigger overhauls of fund ranges and head count will be needed to buoy margins.

This could involve reducing the number of share classes in each fund, merging products and using technology such as BlockChain to make custody and trade reconciliation processes cheaper.

A mass cull of front-office staff is unlikely, but sales, distribution and trading jobs are at risk, industry analysts say.

BlackRock, which employs more than 13,000 people, already uses data to pinpoint which financial advisers are most likely to recommend its funds for clients, while Franklin Templeton now uses software to part-write fund commentaries.

Some asset managers are also exploring ways to use so-called “robo-advice” to sell funds more cheaply online.

“We’ve been able to invest in new technologies to streamline our global trading operations, resulting in greater efficiencies,” Vanguard’s Mr. McNabb said.

“We certainly believe that those who wish to remain relevant must continue to seek out and leverage new technology. A manager can rein in costs by operating a lean shop but that will only get you so far.”