David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investors thought they were getting stable income with the upside of potentially funding the next motion-picture blockbuster. Instead, the Ontario Securities Commission says, the buyers of the Crystal Wealth Media Strategy fund shares were actually funding a yoga studio co-founded by portfolio manager Clayton Smith, and their shares in the fund may not be worth what Burlington,Ont,-based Crystal Wealth said they were because internal documents suggest many of the fund’s investments were flops.

