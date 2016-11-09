How the markets are reacting to Trump’s lead in five key charts





Stock-market futures

U.S. stock-market futures plunged late Tuesday night as Donald Trump took the lead in key battlegrounds around the U.S. A Trump presidency is seen as creating volatility and uncertainty in global markets.

Gold

Gold, seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty, in recent weeks traded in step with momentum shifts in the U.S. election, rising during gains in the Trump campaign. Prices jumped late Tuesday amid Trump’s strong showing in the election.

Oil

Oil prices retreated late Tuesday, extending recent losses amid ongoing concerns about oversupplied crude markets and a flight from assets seen as risky.

Loonie

The Canadian dollar, seen as a risky asset associated with oil prices, lost ground late Tuesday as election results poured in. A Trump victory could be bad news for Canadian exporters as the U.S. aims to backtrack on free trade deals and introduce more protectionist measures.

Mexican peso

The Mexican peso has suffered in step with Trump’s rise in the polls. Mexico, a key manufacturer of vehicles and other goods imported into the U.S., is seen as a target for political moves designed to protect U.S. manufacturing interests under a Trump administration.

