We recently launched a new and improved daily morning feature within our Inside the Market section aimed at keeping readers better informed.

What every Canadian investor needs to know today highlights the latest developments in markets starting before the opening bell and continuing throughout the morning. Updated continuously with fresh data, interactive charting and market-moving news, the feature is intended to give investors a reliable, easily digestible briefing every morning. Look for the latest market action displayed and explained in easy-to-scan sections on equities, commodities, currencies/bonds, economic news and stocks on the move.

In the early morning, be in the know about how markets are likely to open through continuously updated charting and quotes on both U.S. and Canadian stock index futures. Our editors supplement this and all other market data with the news and the context of what's going on at home and abroad.

Whether on desktop or on mobile while on the morning commute, this feature will provide investors with the complete picture on what they need to know every day.

Look for it by 730 a.m. (ET) every weekday on our home pages, mobile sites, and apps, or visit our Inside the Market section. We'll also continue to publish every weekday morning separate features on small-cap stocks to watch, analyst upgrades and downgrades, TSX breakout stocks by our equities analyst Jennifer Dowty, and Top Links by our market strategist Scott Barlow.

For a sample of the new feature, click here.

We welcome your comments and any feedback on how we can serve investors better.

