Are you ready for retirement?
Roma Luciw, Personal Finance editor

The Globe and Mail

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that retirement planning is top of mind for Globe and Mail readers.

With less than a month before the registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) contribution deadline, we’ve produced a special guide that will help you make smart, informed decisions about making the most of the tax-deferred investment program.

Does it make sense to use an RRSP versus a tax free savings account (TSFA)? Should you contribute to an RRSP or pay down your mortgage instead? What are the dangers of early RRSP withdrawals? How do you make your savings last, even in a bear market? This RRSP package answers those questions and many more.

The package also provides specific ideas on where to invest your RRSP dollars, with financial experts from across Canada picking dividend-growth stocks, aggressive ETFs, and quality stocks to buy and hold.

Tools include the Globe’s retirement readiness calculator, which considers the cost of everything from transportation and parking costs to mortgage payments and hobbies, to help you figure out what percentage of your working income you’ll need in retirement.

Click here to read the guide.

Roma Luciw on Twitter: @RomaLuciw

 

