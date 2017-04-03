Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The list of "Ten Headlines You’ll Never See in the Financial Media" from financial author Dan Solin is too cynical, even for me, but it’s worth reading as a thought exercise. The key member for me are “Our advertisers pay us to provide 'news' that enriches their bottom line at the expense of yours” and “When you trade, it’s likely an institution is on the other side. We don’t like your chances.”

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

