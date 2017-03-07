Selling activity by insiders has occurred across various sectors, with no dominant selling activity in one particular segment of the market.
Listed below are 12 companies that have experienced recent insider selling activities in the public market through their direct and indirect ownership positions.Report Typo/Error
- Canadian National Railway Co$97.28+0.19(+0.20%)
- Kinross Gold Corp$4.40-0.04(-0.90%)
- H&R Real Estate Investment Trust$23.31+0.01(+0.04%)
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc$48.41+0.22(+0.46%)
- Aphria Inc$6.85-0.12(-1.72%)
- CRH Medical Corp$9.81-0.12(-1.21%)
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust$44.53+0.36(+0.82%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$34.61+0.10(+0.29%)
- Intact Financial Corp$95.27-0.11(-0.12%)
- Genworth MI Canada Inc$38.23-0.33(-0.86%)
- UEX Corp$0.33+0.01(+1.54%)
- FirstService Corp$75.66+0.26(+0.34%)
