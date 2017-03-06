Energy stocks are under accumulation by insiders. Featured below are 14 companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships. Of the 14 stocks listed below, over half of the companies are from the energy sector.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying a company’s shares.

Report Typo/Error