Featured below are 14 companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships. Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying shares of a company.Report Typo/Error
- 5N Plus Inc$2.53+0.14(+5.86%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$13.40+0.25(+1.90%)
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc$3.48+0.05(+1.46%)
- Great-West Lifeco Inc$33.99-0.21(-0.61%)
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd$9.87+0.29(+3.03%)
- Martinrea International Inc$11.77+0.20(+1.73%)
- MCAN Mortgage Corp$14.14+0.04(+0.28%)
- Pembina Pipeline Corp$44.08+0.38(+0.87%)
- Pengrowth Energy Corp$1.24+0.06(+4.66%)
- Supremex Inc$4.76-0.03(-0.63%)
- Teranga Gold Corp$3.76+0.10(+2.73%)
- Western Forest Products Inc$2.200.00(0.00%)
- Westshore Terminals Investment Corp$20.73+0.06(+0.29%)
- Yamana Gold Inc$3.79+0.08(+2.16%)
