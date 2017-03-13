Featured below are 15 companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying shares of a company.Report Typo/Error
- Magna International Inc$58.21+0.69(+1.20%)
- ARC Resources Ltd$19.12+0.05(+0.26%)
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc$2.37-0.01(-0.42%)
- Canadian Western Bank$30.55-0.03(-0.10%)
- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd$29.03+0.41(+1.43%)
- Martinrea International Inc$9.90+0.11(+1.12%)
- Granite Real Estate Investment Trust$44.90+0.04(+0.09%)
- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd$67.28+0.44(+0.66%)
- Onex Corp$94.96+0.14(+0.15%)
- Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc$16.65+0.13(+0.79%)
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc$3.44+0.11(+3.30%)
- Cott Corp$16.04-0.48(-2.91%)
- Endeavour Silver Corp$4.44+0.25(+5.97%)
- Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust$11.38-0.02(-0.13%)
- Sunopta Inc$9.73-0.09(-0.92%)
