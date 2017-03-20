Featured below are 20 companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying shares of a company.Report Typo/Error
- Agrium Inc$128.04-1.31(-1.01%)
- Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust$14.19-0.20(-1.39%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$48.40-0.80(-1.63%)
- ARC Resources Ltd$18.66-0.22(-1.17%)
- Cardinal Energy Ltd$6.77-0.08(-1.17%)
- Tahoe Resources Inc$10.02+0.09(+0.91%)
- Tourmaline Oil Corp$28.50-0.27(-0.94%)
- Martinrea International Inc$9.91+0.09(+0.92%)
- New Gold Inc$3.80+0.06(+1.60%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$6.09-0.05(-0.81%)
- Clearwater Seafoods Inc$10.30-0.15(-1.44%)
- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd$5.99-0.05(-0.83%)
- First Majestic Silver Corp$10.57+0.09(+0.91%)
- Kelt Exploration Ltd$5.98-0.02(-0.33%)
- ECN Capital Corp$3.48-0.01(-0.29%)
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc$3.340.00(-0.15%)
- Athabasca Oil Corp$1.42-0.01(-1.05%)
- Callidus Capital Corp$18.15-0.05(-0.27%)
- Major Drilling Group International Inc$7.47+0.26(+3.61%)
- Updated March 20 3:06 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.