Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Oil prices are higher Monday on supply disruptions in Libya and, much more importantly, signs that global crude inventories are falling. Reuters’ Chris Johnson reported that global oil inventories have declined 42 million barrels in the past month and floating storage has also declined. U.S. oil stocks remain high, and climbing, but traders are hoping the upcoming U.S. summer driving season will start a major drawdown in supply.

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

