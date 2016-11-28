Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

OPEC negotiations towards an agreement limiting crude production took a turn early Monday with Saudi Arabia posturing like it doesn’t care whether a deal happens or not.

This is a big change from weeks ago when the conventional wisdom was that the Saudis were desperate to support prices.

