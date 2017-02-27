The unit price of Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) has performed relatively in-line with the S&P/TSX real estate sector year to date. However, the REIT stands out from its peers based on its yield.

The Trust pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.25 cents per unit, equating to a yield of over 9 per cent. The Trust has maintained the distribution at this level since 2013.