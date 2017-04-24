Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Why this utility stock is gaining appeal among longer-term investors Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

TransAlta Corp.’s withering share price and dividend cuts have demoralized investors over the past decade. But forgiving types are seeing an opportunity here.

The Calgary-based electricity generator, which fell off the S&P/TSX 60 index in 2015, is starting to attract sideways glances from some sophisticated institutional investors.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories