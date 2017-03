A reader is so happy with her new financial plan for retirement that she wrote me a testimonial.

Give it a read to see if fee-for-service financial planning is right for you. That’s where you pay an hourly or flat rate to consult with an accredited planner. You can order up a full-on financial plan or look at specifics like retirement. Either way, no investments are sold. You’re just buying advice.

Report Typo/Error