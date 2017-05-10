The ETF world has a few options for investors who are parking cash and want to squeeze at least a modest return out of this money.
By now, most investors have discovered the benefits of investment savings accounts for holding their cash. These accounts are traded like mutual funds and offer interest rates around 0.75 per cent. Typically, they’re quite safe because they’re eligible for coverage by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corp.Report Typo/Error
Follow @rcarrickon Twitter:
- iShares Premium Money Market ETF$50.01+0.01(+0.02%)
- BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF$52.89+0.03(+0.06%)
- Purpose High Int Savings ETF$50.01+0.00(+0.01%)
- Updated May 8 12:00 AM -4GMT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.