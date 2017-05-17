There are plenty of minor reasons to avoid RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust right now, but there is one compelling reason to invest: RioCan’s payout, unchanged in four years, is set to rise.

Canada’s largest REIT, which focuses on shopping centres, has long been a go-to name for dividend-loving investors. Its monthly cash payout has yielded more than 5 per cent for at least the past decade.

