BEN STADELMANN And BENJ GALLANDER

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

So let us cut to the chase: It has been quite difficult for us to find much value in the market for the past six months or so. Fortunately, we are stock pickers, so while we remain wary of the overall bourse and the heights that it has achieved, cherry picking savoury investments is our forte.

Thus, during December, in the heart of tax-loss season when we often strike, Wi-LAN Inc. was purchased for $1.98 a share. This Ottawa-based company that was founded 25 years ago is in the intellectual-property biz, via both development and purchasing. It then licenses the technology to other companies. Since chief executive officer Jim Skippen came aboard in 2006, he has completed agreements with more than 300 enterprises, which equates to deals worth over $900-million. It seems like new accords are announced every month or so.

  • Wi-LAN Inc
    $2.39
    -0.01
    (-0.42%)
  • Updated March 17 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

