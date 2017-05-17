Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

From a technical perspective, the stock chart for Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) is positive, recently displaying a bullish "golden cross" pattern.

A “golden cross” occurs when a short-term moving average, in this case, the 50-day moving average, crosses above a longer-term moving average, the 200-day moving average in this case. When this occurs, it marks a potentially positive signal, suggesting the upward price momentum may have traction.

  • Loblaw Companies Ltd
    $76.40
    -1.34
    (-1.72%)
  • Updated May 17 11:54 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

