Investors in movie-theatre chains know the deal: The business is often only as good as the product pushed out each quarter by the big studios. When the box office isn’t so boffo, the stocks can be stinkers.

Cineplex Inc. has been unspooling a different yarn in recent years. Using its exhibitor know-how and the cash from being a near-monopoly in Canadian moviegoing, the company has expanded into several new growth initiatives, such as video boards in shopping malls, online gaming and amusement-stocked restaurants.