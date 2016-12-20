Dividend investing has received so much attention in the past few years that it’s hard to imagine there’s anything new to learn about the topic.

A new publication called Dividend Advisor is taking a stab at it, though. This monthly newsletter from TSI Wealth Network (they publish The Successful Investor) focuses on dividend sustainability, or the ability of a company to keep making its quarterly dividend payments without interruption. Dividend growth is a widely discussed strategy, and lots of investors put a premium on stocks with high yields. But sustainability hasn’t had as much attention, possibly because it’s tough to assess.

