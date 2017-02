A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

U.S. non-farm payroll results are crossing the wire at time of writing.

The U.S. economy created 227,000 versus consensus estimates of 180,000. Wage growth disappointed, higher by 0.1 per cent month over month and 2.5 per cent year over year.

