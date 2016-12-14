With the current bull market now in its eighth year, entrepreneurial investors might consider adding short-selling to their investing toolkit (short-selling involves borrowing shares and selling them on the expectation of falling stock prices). Perhaps one just makes some preliminary forays to get into the right frame of mind for when the next bear market commences, likely in a year or two after stocks lose the support of currently accommodative monetary policies.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Smith & Wesson Holding Corp$21.20-0.06(-0.28%)
- Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc$32.06+0.45(+1.42%)
- Sanderson Farms Inc$89.27-0.70(-0.78%)
- First NBC Bank Holding Co$7.20-2.40(-25.00%)
- Updated December 14 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.