The unit price of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP.UN-T, BEP-N) has delivered a respectable price return of approximately 7 per cent year to date.

In addition to price appreciation, Brookfield Renewable provides investors with income, paying unitholders a quarterly distribution of 46.75 cents (U.S.) per limited partnership unit, equating to a yield of 6 per cent. Management targets average annual distribution increases of between 5 per cent and 9 per cent, historically announced in February.