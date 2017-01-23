A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Ok, here we go.

CNBC is reporting that president Trump will issue executive orders today re-opening the NAFTA treaty to negotiations that will benefit U.S. interests. Despite assurances from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that Canada is not the main target of U.S. trade sanctions, Carleton University’s John Higginbotham has taken a look at the Trump appointees on trade and advised Canadians to ‘abandon all hope’ that our economy will escape restrictions on exports to the U.S. Mr. Higginbotham recommends a highly conciliatory approach by the Trudeau government.

Report Typo/Error