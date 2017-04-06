A reader of this column has a couple of retirement accounts with one of the big banks. “Can I pick my own investments,” he asks, “or do I have to buy what my fast-talking adviser suggests?”

One of the quiet perks of having your investments with a bank is how easy it is to move from having an adviser to becoming a DIY investor who picks his or her own investments. Banks have anticipated investors making this kind of move – that’s why they all own online brokerage divisions where you can pay less than $10 to buy and sell stocks and exchange-traded funds. But don’t expect anyone at a bank to talk up the benefits of DIY investing. Banks make far more money advising people how to invest than they do in providing a platform for do-it-yourselfers to buy and sell investments.

