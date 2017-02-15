Dollarama stores appeal to bargain hunters; the stock does not.
Since the Montreal-based retailer went public in 2009, the share price has risen more than seven-fold, making it one of the best performers on the S&P/TSX composite index over the past eight years.
Over the past five months, though, the stock has been drifting sideways, marking a rare pause for a high-performance stock. Are investors becoming price sensitive as the company approaches the limit of its growth in Canada?
Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB
- Dollarama Inc$102.61-0.04(-0.04%)
- Updated February 15 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.