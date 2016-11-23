Canadian stocks are hitting the year’s home stretch with their biggest lead over the rest of the world in decades.
On track for a near 20-per-cent rise this calendar year, it would take a substantial change of course over the next month for any other major market to unseat Canada's position atop the markets of the developed world. No other major benchmark has even risen by double digits so far this year.
- S&P/TSX Composite15,080.91-19.47(-0.13%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,204.72+1.78(+0.08%)
