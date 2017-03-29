It seems so long ago now that Maple Leaf Foods was a basket case, a company with a chain of out-of-date meat-processing plants and a stock that appealed to only value investors. A lot has happened since, of course, after a jab from an activist investor started a multiyear restructuring and modernization that has turned the company around.
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc$32.35-0.19(-0.58%)
- Updated March 29 4:15 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.
More Related to this Story
-
-
Investor Newsletter In search of investing magic bullets, what your adviser isn't telling you, and the gold market explained
-
Investor Newsletter Why price matters more than quality in investing, a 'triple threat' stock, and how to set up a dividend reinvestment plan